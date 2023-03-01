Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $111.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00052972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025094 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.