Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $270,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 68.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. 1,406,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,217. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

