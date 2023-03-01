Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

