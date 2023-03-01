Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
