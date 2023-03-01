Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.16% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $142,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,358,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,827,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 1,334,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

