Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 1,216,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,193. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

