Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. 1,368,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

