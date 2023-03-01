Contrasting Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vipshop and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 4 5 0 2.56 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $13.18, suggesting a potential downside of 11.48%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.68 $913.24 million $1.45 10.27 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.57 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vipshop and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Vipshop has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.05% 16.75% 9.48% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vipshop beats Meiwu Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous. It operates through the following segments: Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others. The Vip.com segment refers to online sales. The Shan Shan Outlets segment represents revenue from outlet stores. The Others segment includes internet finance, offline shops and city outlets. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

