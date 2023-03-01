ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 52.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 1,010,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,139. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.