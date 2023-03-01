Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.33. 483,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

