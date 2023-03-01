Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $41.04 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $813.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
