Concordium Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $78.50 million and approximately $457,552.08 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

