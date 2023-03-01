Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Stock Position Trimmed by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,650 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp III were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 17.7% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 433,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

