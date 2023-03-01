Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Compass updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COMP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,337. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

