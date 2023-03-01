Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,741 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Shares of MGDDF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.