Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

MITA opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,438,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 346.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 446,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 346,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

