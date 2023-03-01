Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

CL stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 1,169,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,972. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

