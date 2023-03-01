CoinField Coin (CFC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,445.21

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.56 million and $2,445.21 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

