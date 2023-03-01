CoinEx Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $157.27 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $157.27 million and $1.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.

