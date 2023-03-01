Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $26,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $21.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.85. 5,178,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,035. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $191.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.