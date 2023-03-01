Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 56,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.