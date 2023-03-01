Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. 6,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

