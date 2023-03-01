Cobak Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $58.27 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,574,649 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

