Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 5,000 Shares

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 57,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,253. The company has a market capitalization of $598.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $6,939,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,496,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coastal Financial

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.