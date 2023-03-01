Clunet R. Lewis Sells 1,500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sun Communities Stock Down 3.3 %

Sun Communities stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 193,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $315,323,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

