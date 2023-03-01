Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 2,188,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,313,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
