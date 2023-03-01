Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 2,188,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,313,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 65,000.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

