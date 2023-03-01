Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $24.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.52) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,097.50.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.