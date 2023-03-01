Clifton A. Pemble Sells 7,216 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 935,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,969. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.