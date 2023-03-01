Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 297,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $136.74.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 232.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.