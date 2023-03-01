Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,999. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 577,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $64,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

