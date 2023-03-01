Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Shares of CLVT stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,999. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
