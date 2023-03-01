Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 14,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Civeo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $417.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Get Civeo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Civeo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.