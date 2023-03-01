Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 14,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
Civeo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $417.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.