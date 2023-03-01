City of London Investment Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LON CLIG opened at GBX 462 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of £234.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,268.52 and a beta of 0.56. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 322 ($3.89) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.15).

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

