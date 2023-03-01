City of London Investment Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Stock Up 0.9 %
LON CLIG opened at GBX 462 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of £234.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,268.52 and a beta of 0.56. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 322 ($3.89) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.15).
About City of London Investment Group
