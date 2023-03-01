Citigroup Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $213.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 421,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

