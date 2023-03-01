Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $98,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $7.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.43. 117,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,150. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

