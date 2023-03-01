Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 339,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,193. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

