Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.50. 1,737,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

