China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.07 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.