China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.07 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.