Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,910 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,974,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 829,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,026. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.