Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.