Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 10.6%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 418,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 128,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

