Chardan Capital Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $63.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 502,345 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

