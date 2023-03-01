Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Century Financial Price Performance

CYFL stock remained flat at $27.50 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Century Financial has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $32.00.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

