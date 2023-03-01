Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.26. 608,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,875,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 2.76.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.