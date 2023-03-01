Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.26. 608,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,875,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $17,607,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $12,649,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

