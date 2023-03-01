Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 2,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,791. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

