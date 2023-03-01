CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,431,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 5,879,145 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $4.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.