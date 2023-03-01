CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,431,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 5,879,145 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

CEMEX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

