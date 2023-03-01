Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 9.1%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 162,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 401,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Featured Stories
