Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 9.1%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 162,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 401,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

