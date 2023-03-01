Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $140.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CE. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Celanese Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $116.23 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese



Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

