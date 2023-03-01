Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $140.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CE. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.23.
Celanese Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $116.23 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96.
Institutional Trading of Celanese
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
