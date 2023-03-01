CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $86,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $84.30. 629,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

