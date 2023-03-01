CBET Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One CBET Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.