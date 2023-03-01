cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 5.3%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 63,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 194,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

cbdMD Stock Performance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in cbdMD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in cbdMD in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

