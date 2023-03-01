Caxton Associates LP Sells 311 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,351,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $103,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Shares of MTD traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,425.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,785. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,367.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.